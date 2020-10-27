Encana (OVV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Encana (TSE:OVV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Encana (TSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion.

OVV stock opened at C$12.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -0.82. Encana has a 1-year low of C$2.95 and a 1-year high of C$24.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 price target on Encana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Encana in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.63.

Encana Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

