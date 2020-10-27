Encompass Health (EHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Encompass Health to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

