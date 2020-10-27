Encore Capital Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,020 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,175% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 put options.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,291,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after purchasing an additional 611,468 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $10,169,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 162.7% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 398,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 246,945 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 131.3% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 267,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 152,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 96.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 138,646 shares in the last quarter.

ECPG opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.