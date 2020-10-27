EnPro Industries (NPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. EnPro Industries has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.60 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 17.95%. On average, analysts expect EnPro Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NPO opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.67. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $72.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EnPro Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

