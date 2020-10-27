Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $146,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

