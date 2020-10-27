Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$89.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$71.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

TSE:EQB opened at C$83.00 on Friday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$44.57 and a 1-year high of C$121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.04.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 13.1199998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 7,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.25, for a total value of C$550,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,035. Also, Senior Officer Timothy James Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.00, for a total value of C$202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at C$1,252,989. Insiders sold a total of 13,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,538 over the last three months.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.