Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Equitable from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.57.

EQH opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Equitable by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,675,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,674,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,822,000 after buying an additional 735,185 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 78.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,731,000 after buying an additional 1,762,508 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Equitable by 24.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,878,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 568,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Equitable by 145.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,839,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

