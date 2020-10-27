Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ETTYF stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Essity AB has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $35.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

