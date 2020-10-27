Eurofins Scientific’s (ERRFY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday.

Shares of ERRFY opened at $20.98 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

