Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,247,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,278 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 98.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,258 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Eversource Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,730,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,392,000 after acquiring an additional 171,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,221,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ES shares. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.71.

ES opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,142 shares of company stock worth $2,245,115 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

