Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evofem Biosciences Inc. develops and anticipates commercializing products which support and promote women as the primary healthcare consumer. The company is identifying and developing new and novel products which specifically address unmet needs in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, the prevention of acquisition of sexually transmitted infections and products which address or promote general health and wellbeing. Evofem Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Neothetics Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO CA. “

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

EVFM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.94.

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. Evofem Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $202.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.31.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54). As a group, equities analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 310.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 167,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 106,600 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 151,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.