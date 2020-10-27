Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EVVTY has been the subject of several other research reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $77.40 on Friday. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $86.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

