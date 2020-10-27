ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches Market Cap of $376,103.16

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $376,103.16 and $364.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.