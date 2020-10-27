Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE EXE opened at C$5.33 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$9.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.24 million and a P/E ratio of 24.45.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$281.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXE shares. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) dropped their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extendicare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.42.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

