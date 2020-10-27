F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.26-2.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $595-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.79 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.26-2.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $156.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $34,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,696 shares of company stock valued at $360,789. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

