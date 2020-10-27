Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €69.00 ($81.18).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of FIE stock opened at €67.20 ($79.06) on Friday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($91.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €66.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.86.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

