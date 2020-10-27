Financial Contrast: Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) & Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) and Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Jardine Strategic alerts:

Jardine Strategic pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hitachi pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hitachi pays out 88.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

0.0% of Jardine Strategic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Hitachi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jardine Strategic and Hitachi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jardine Strategic N/A N/A N/A Hitachi 2.31% 4.91% 2.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jardine Strategic and Hitachi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jardine Strategic 0 0 0 0 N/A Hitachi 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

Jardine Strategic has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitachi has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jardine Strategic and Hitachi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jardine Strategic $40.92 billion 0.59 $2.18 billion N/A N/A Hitachi $80.43 billion 0.42 $803.00 million $1.70 41.02

Jardine Strategic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hitachi.

Summary

Hitachi beats Jardine Strategic on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jardine Strategic

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company invests in, develops, leases, and manages commercial and residential properties. In addition, it operates supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, home furnishings stores, and restaurants; and 33 hotels and seven residences in 23 countries and territories. Further, the company is involved in motor trading, dairy, construction and energy, information technology, cement production, and infrastructure and logistics businesses. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems. It also provides semiconductor processing equipment, test and measurement equipment, industrial products, and medical electronics equipment; and semiconductor and display related materials, circuit boards and materials, automotive parts, energy storage devices, specialty steel products, magnetic materials and applications, and functional components and equipment, as well as wires, cables, and related products. In addition, the company offers hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mining machinery; and engine and electric powertrain systems, and integrated vehicle control systems. Further, it provides air-conditioning equipment, room air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines. Hitachi, Ltd. has a collaboration with Centre Leon Berard and Renesas Electronics Corporation; and a strategic alliance with Microsoft Corp. to advance digital solutions for the manufacturing and logistics industries in Southeast Asia, North America, and Japan. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.