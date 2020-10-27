Financial Survey: Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) versus Millennium Prime (NASDAQ:MLMN)

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Hasbro shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Hasbro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Millennium Prime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hasbro and Millennium Prime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hasbro 0 5 12 0 2.71 Millennium Prime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hasbro currently has a consensus price target of $89.53, indicating a potential upside of 7.35%. Given Hasbro’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hasbro is more favorable than Millennium Prime.

Profitability

This table compares Hasbro and Millennium Prime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hasbro 7.58% 18.71% 5.47% Millennium Prime N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Hasbro has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Prime has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hasbro and Millennium Prime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hasbro $4.72 billion 2.42 $520.45 million $4.08 20.44 Millennium Prime N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hasbro has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Prime.

Summary

Hasbro beats Millennium Prime on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada. Its International segment markets and sells toy and game products primarily in the Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin and South American regions. The company's Entertainment and Licensing segment engages in consumer products licensing, digital gaming, and television and movie entertainment operations. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, chain stores, discount stores, drug stores, mail order houses, catalog stores, department stores, and other traditional retailers, as well as Internet-based e-tailers. Hasbro, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

About Millennium Prime

Millennium Prime, Inc. develops, acquires, and markets lifestyle brands and products for the Millennial marketplace. It focuses on marketing products in the areas of beverage, apparel, and general merchandise. Millennium Prime, Inc. was formerly known as Genio Group, Inc. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

