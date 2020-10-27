Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (FC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

FC opened at C$12.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.52. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$7.73 and a one year high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$11.21 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.