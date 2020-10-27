Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (FC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$7.73 and a 12-month high of C$15.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.52.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$11.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

