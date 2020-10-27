First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 8.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $698.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In related news, Director James C. Crawford III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,487.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.