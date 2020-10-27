First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Issues Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 16.55%.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $135.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

