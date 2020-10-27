First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.54. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.09%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

