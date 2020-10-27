First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

FIBK stock opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FIBK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.