First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Raised to $34.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

