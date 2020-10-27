First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 114.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,585 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.12% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of FPXI opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $60.77.

