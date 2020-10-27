First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,747 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75.

