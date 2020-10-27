Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Fiverr International has set its FY 2020

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $155.25 on Tuesday. Fiverr International has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.92 and its 200 day moving average is $90.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.31 and a beta of 2.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

