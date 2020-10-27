FLC Capital Advisors Cuts Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,215,514 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

