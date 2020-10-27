FLC Capital Advisors Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Chevron by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after buying an additional 873,787 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after buying an additional 753,910 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,644,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,055,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.04.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

