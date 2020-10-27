FLC Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,418,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,721,000 after buying an additional 659,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

