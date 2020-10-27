FLC Capital Advisors Has $1.48 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,714.70.

GOOG opened at $1,590.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,516.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1,459.88. The company has a market cap of $1,081.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.