FLC Capital Advisors Has $404,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the third quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock opened at $370.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $384.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.75 and its 200 day moving average is $327.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

