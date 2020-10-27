FLC Capital Advisors Sells 80 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.