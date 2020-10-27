Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FL. BofA Securities raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

FL stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

