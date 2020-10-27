Ford Motor (F) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE F opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

