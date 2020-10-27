Ford Motor (F) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE F opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
About Ford Motor
Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
