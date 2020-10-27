Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. CSFB raised Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortescue Metals Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.34. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $27.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.413 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.83%.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.