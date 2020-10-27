Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTAI. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.55.

FTAI opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.78. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $94.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, CAO Eun Nam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $37,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 66.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 88.3% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

