Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Forward Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.98 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $319,905.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,394.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $844,550. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Forward Air by 218.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after acquiring an additional 312,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 353,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

