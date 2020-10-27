Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) stock opened at C$3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $458.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.76. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.18.

Get Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) alerts:

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.80 million. Research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FRU has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.