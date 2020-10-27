GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics has set its FY 2020

Investors that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. On average, analysts expect GenMark Diagnostics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.74. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

In related news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $71,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,399.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 69,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,046,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 268,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 319,856 shares of company stock worth $4,814,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNMK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

