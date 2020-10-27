Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.84.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $897,075. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Gentex by 9.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 253,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Gentex by 439.2% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 293,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 238,888 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Gentex by 4,293.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 58,996 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.