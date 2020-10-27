German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 24.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $827.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other news, Director U Butch Klem acquired 1,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,230 shares of company stock valued at $33,223. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

