Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale downgraded Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Main First Bank upgraded Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76. Givaudan has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $26.38.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.