goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (GSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.76 per share for the quarter.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$150.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.23 million.

TSE:GSY opened at C$70.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.17. goeasy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$21.08 and a 52 week high of C$80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.26, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

GSY has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cormark lifted their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$64.25 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

