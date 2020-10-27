Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 981 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,386% compared to the average volume of 66 put options.

NYSE GOL opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.71. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.