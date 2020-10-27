Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. On average, analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GSHD stock opened at $109.90 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.01 and a beta of 0.96.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.
