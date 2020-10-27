Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital -163.68% 12.36% 3.11% StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Great Elm Capital and StepStone Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital $27.04 million 2.36 -$7.55 million $1.07 2.78 StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

StepStone Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Elm Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Great Elm Capital and StepStone Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A StepStone Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

StepStone Group has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.33%. Given StepStone Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Great Elm Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Great Elm Capital beats StepStone Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

