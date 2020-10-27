Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 120.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Great Western Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GWB opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49.

GWB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas Richard Bass purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,152.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,120 shares of company stock worth $384,894. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

