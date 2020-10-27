Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $82,289.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,446.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $222,645.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,208.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,762 shares of company stock valued at $957,309 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 269,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

